  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Zahlen heute - erstmals über 100.000 Neuinfektionen in Deutschland

Corona-Newsblog : Erstmals mehr als 100.000 Neuinfektionen in Deutschland gemeldet

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI meldet am Mittwochmorgen 112.323 Neuinfektionen. Auch die bundesweite Inzidenz steigt auf einen Höchststand. Und: Gesundheitsminister Lauterbach fordert ein rasches Inkrafttreten der Impfpflicht. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 1/19/22 7:08 AM
  • 1/19/22 7:01 AM
  • 1/19/22 6:13 AM
  • 1/19/22 6:02 AM
  • 1/19/22 5:23 AM
  • 1/19/22 4:54 AM
  • 1/19/22 2:23 AM
  • 1/19/22 12:29 AM
  • 1/18/22 8:49 PM
  • 1/18/22 7:40 PM
  • 1/18/22 6:38 PM
  • 1/18/22 6:06 PM
  • 1/18/22 5:24 PM
  • 1/18/22 4:35 PM
  • 1/18/22 2:31 PM
  • 1/18/22 2:28 PM
  • 1/18/22 2:19 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern