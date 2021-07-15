  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt auf 8,0 an - 1642 Neuinfektionen

Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt auf 8,0 an

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das Robert-Koch-Institut meldet 1642 Corona-Neuinfektionen. Vor einer Woche hatte der Wert bei 970 Ansteckungen gelegen. Die Delta-Variante kommt in Deutschland immer häufiger vor. Weitere News in unserem Live-Blog.

  • 7/14/21 7:34 PM
  • 7/14/21 6:08 PM
  • 7/14/21 4:52 PM
  • 7/14/21 4:27 PM
  • 7/14/21 4:01 PM
  • 7/14/21 3:01 PM
  • 7/14/21 2:40 PM
  • 7/14/21 1:44 PM
  • 7/14/21 1:37 PM
  • 7/14/21 1:31 PM
  • 7/14/21 10:44 AM
  • 7/14/21 10:43 AM
  • 7/14/21 10:43 AM
  • 7/14/21 10:37 AM
  • 7/14/21 9:00 AM
  • 7/14/21 3:43 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software