  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Inzidenzstufe 1 gilt wieder in NRW

Corona-Newsblog : Inzidenzstufe 1 gilt wieder in NRW – bundesweiter Wert steigt auf 14,3

Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto).
Die Impfungen gegen Covid19 schreiten voran (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI meldet weiter steigende Infektionszahlen für ganz Deutschland. In NRW hat das jetzt handfeste Auswirkungen: Ab diesem Montag gelten wieder strengere Regeln. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

  • 7/26/21 5:00 AM
  • 7/26/21 3:58 AM
  • 7/26/21 2:53 AM
  • 7/26/21 1:41 AM
  • 7/26/21 12:43 AM
  • 7/25/21 11:48 PM
  • 7/25/21 10:37 PM
  • 7/25/21 3:27 PM
  • 7/25/21 3:26 PM
  • 7/25/21 2:11 PM
  • 7/25/21 2:10 PM
  • 7/25/21 1:04 PM
  • 7/25/21 12:48 PM
  • 7/25/21 11:04 AM
  • 7/25/21 9:53 AM
  • 7/25/21 9:19 AM
  • 7/25/21 7:29 AM
  • 7/25/21 6:11 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software