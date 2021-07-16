  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Impf-Aktionen an NRW-Unis sollen wieder Präsenzbetrieb ermöglichen

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Liveblog Düsseldorf Die NRW-Landesregierung und die Hochschulen wollen zum Wintersemester eine weitgehende Rückkehr zum Präsenzbetrieb erreichen und planen mobile Impfangebote. Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen ist laut Robert Koch-Institut auf 1456 gestiegen. Die Balearen mit Mallorca verzeichnen so viele Neuinfektionen innerhalb eines Tages wie noch nie. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

