  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Hausärzteverband erwartet im Januar Booster-Ansturm auf die Praxen

Corona-Newsblog : Hausärzteverband erwartet im Januar Booster-Ansturm auf die Praxen

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
52 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Chef des Hausärzteverbandes Nordrhein erwartet im Januar einen Ansturm auf die Praxen. Außerdem hofft er auf eine Stiko-Empfehlung für die Booster-Impfung für Jugendliche. Und: Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz ist weiter gesunken und liegt nun bei 220,7. Alle News im Blog.

  • 12/26/21 9:56 AM
  • 12/26/21 9:51 AM
  • 12/26/21 9:44 AM
  • 12/26/21 9:26 AM
  • 12/26/21 9:23 AM
  • 12/26/21 7:56 AM
  • 12/26/21 7:55 AM
  • 12/26/21 7:46 AM
  • 12/26/21 7:42 AM
  • 12/26/21 7:42 AM
  • 12/26/21 6:17 AM
  • 12/26/21 6:15 AM
  • 12/25/21 7:17 PM
  • 12/25/21 2:09 PM
  • 12/25/21 12:41 PM
  • 12/25/21 12:21 PM
  • 12/25/21 11:21 AM
  • 12/25/21 10:49 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software