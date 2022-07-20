20. Juli 2022 um 01:40 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Weltärzte-Chef gegen kategorischen Ausschluss eines Lockdowns
46 Bilder
Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern
Foto: dpa/Jonas Güttler
Liveblog Düsseldorf Frank Ulrich Montgomery empfiehlt, die Möglichkeit eines Lockdowns offenzuhalten. Ob man ein solches Mittel später anwende, hänge von der Lagebeurteilung ab, meint der Vorsitzende des Weltärztebunds. Und: Das RKI spricht in seinem Bericht angesichts der aktuellen Sommewelle von einem hohen Infektionsdruck in allen Altersgruppen. Alle News im Blog.
