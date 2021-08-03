3. August 2021 um 13:46 Uhr
Bundestagswahl 2021
:
Grüne wollen Klimaschutzministerium mit Vetorecht schaffen
4 Bilder
Die Kanzlerkandidaten bei der Bundestagswahl 2021
Foto: AP/Michael Sohn
Liveblog Berlin Die Grünen wollen im Fall einer Regierungsbeteiligung ein neues Klimaschutzministerium mit einem Vetorecht schaffen. Es soll Gesetze verhindern können, die nicht konform mit dem Pariser Klimaabkommen sind. Alle Entwicklungen rund um die Bundestagswahl 2021 lesen Sie hier.
(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu)
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>