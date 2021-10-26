  1. NRW
  2. Panorama

Regierungsbildung 2021: SPD-Politikerin Bärbel Bas zur Bundestagspräsidentin gewählt

Newsblog zur Regierungsbildung : SPD-Politikerin Bärbel Bas zur Bundestagspräsidentin gewählt

Bundestagswahl 2021: Bilder aus den Wahllokalen - So wählt Deutschland
17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Liveblog Berlin Die SPD-Politikerin Bärbel Bas ist neue Präsidentin des Bundestags. Die 53 Jahre alte Gesundheitspolitikerin erhielt der konstituierenden Sitzung des Parlaments eine breite Mehrheit. Alle News im Liveblog.

  • 10/26/21 11:06 AM
  • 10/26/21 10:03 AM
  • 10/26/21 9:39 AM
  • 10/26/21 9:38 AM
  • 10/26/21 9:37 AM
  • 10/26/21 9:13 AM
  • 10/26/21 8:42 AM
  • 10/26/21 7:06 AM
  • 10/26/21 5:50 AM
  • 10/26/21 4:31 AM
  • 10/25/21 4:48 PM
  • 10/25/21 4:20 PM
  • 10/25/21 2:30 PM
  • 10/25/21 2:29 PM
  • 10/25/21 1:35 PM
  • 10/25/21 1:23 PM
  • 10/25/21 1:18 PM
  • 10/25/21 11:54 AM
  • 10/25/21 7:19 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(zim/lha/mba/bora/siev/chal/june/hebu/ahar/juju/jbu)