Newsblog zur Regierungsbildung : Ampel will Koalitionsvertrag bis Ende November vorlegen

Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann 17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021

Liveblog Berlin Die Ampel-Parteien SPD, Grüne und FDP wollen in der zweiten Dezember-Woche die Regierung übernehmen, der neue Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz solle in der Woche vom 6. Dezember gewählt werden. Die Grünen gehen optimistisch in die Koalitionsgespräche. Alle weiteren News im Liveblog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken