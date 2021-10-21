  1. NRW
Regierungsbildung 2021: Ampel will Koalitionsvertrag bis Ende November vorlegen

Newsblog zur Regierungsbildung : Ampel will Koalitionsvertrag bis Ende November vorlegen

Bundestagswahl 2021: Bilder aus den Wahllokalen - So wählt Deutschland
17 Bilder So wählt Deutschland bei der Bundestagswahl 2021 Foto: dpa/Daniel Karmann

Liveblog Berlin Die Ampel-Parteien SPD, Grüne und FDP wollen in der zweiten Dezember-Woche die Regierung übernehmen, der neue Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz solle in der Woche vom 6. Dezember gewählt werden. Die Grünen gehen optimistisch in die Koalitionsgespräche. Alle weiteren News im Liveblog.

