Puma präsentiert spezielles Design : Drittes Borussia-Trikot verzichtet auf gewohntes Detail

Mönchengladbach Puma hat am Mittwochabend die dritten Trikots zahlreicher Vereine präsentiert. Mit dabei war auch Borussia Mönchengladbach. Der BVB, ebenfalls beim Sportartikelhersteller aus Herzogenaurach unter Vertrag, fehlte dagegen.

Erste Entwürfe waren bereits durchgesickert, nun hat Puma in einer Online-Show eine ganze Kollektion neuer Trikots präsentiert, darunter auch Borussia Mönchengladbachs neues Ausweichtrikot. Das schwarze Jersey kommt mit einer Besonderheit daher: Das Vereinswappen, die Raute mit dem B, ist nicht auf die Brust genäht, sondern in vielfacher Ausführung leicht schimmernd über das gesamte Trikot verteilt.

Bei Borussia Dortmund , deren Ausrüster ebenfalls Puma ist, war das Design vorab von den Fans so kritisch beäugt worden, dass es angepasst wurde. Demnach wird auf der Brust nun „BVB 09“ stehen, mit dem Logo dazwischen. Der BVB war am Mittwoch deshalb noch nicht Teil der offiziellen Puma-Präsentation. Dabei waren neben Gladbach noch Manchester City , der AC Mailand , der FC Valencia , Olympique Marseille , die PSV Eindhoven , Fenerbahce Istanbul , Schachtjor Donezk , Stade Rennes und der FK Krasnodar.

Für Gladbach wurde aus dem Borussia-Park Kapitän Lars Stindl zugeschaltet und zeigte erstmals das dritte Trikot für die Saison 2021/22. Über die Brust ziehen sich zwei weiße Querstreifen, dazwischen steht in Neongrün „Borussia“, unter den Querstreifen befindet sich der Schriftzug des Hauptsponsors Flatex. Die Rauten verstecken sich in dreistelliger Anzahl auf dem ganzen Trikot, das überwiegend schwarz gehalten ist.

Damit ist Borussias Trikotsatz komplett. Zu Hause läuft die Mannschaft von Trainer Adi Hütter in einem Outfit auf, das sowohl an die 70er als auch an die 80er und 90er angelehnt ist. Am markantesten sind die grün-schwarzen Streifen im Schulter- und Nackenbereich, passend dazu gibt es eine grün-schwarz gestreifte Hose, in dieser Saison trug das Team bislang allerdings meistens weiße.