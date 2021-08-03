  1. Sport
Olympia 2021 Liveticker: Seglerinnen Tina Lutz und Susann Beucke gewinnen Silber

Olympia-Liveblog : Seglerinnen Lutz/Beucke überraschen mit Silber - Bronze für Heil/Plößel

Tina Lutz und Susann Beucke.
Tina Lutz und Susann Beucke. Foto: dpa/Bernat Armangue

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Am Dienstag gab es erneut Gold für eine deutsche Sportlerin. Dazu kommen eine Silber- und zwei Bronzemedaillen. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

