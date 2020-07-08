NBA-Profi : Mills will Restart-Gehalt an Black-Lives-Matter-Organisationen spenden

  1. Sport
NBA: Patty Mills will Restart-Gehalt an Black-Lives-Matter-Organisationen spenden

Patty Mills. Foto: dpa/Eric Gay

Miami Der australische NBA-Profi Patty Mills von den San Antonio Spurs will rund eine Millionen Dollar an Organisationen für soziale Gerechtigkeit spenden - exakt den Betrag, den er für die mindestens acht anstehenden Spiele beim Restart der Basketball-Profiliga erhält.

Konkret sollen die 1.017.818,54 Dollar (898.179,06 Euro) den Organisationen "Black Lives Matter Australia" und "Black Deaths in Custody" sowie einer Kampagne namens "We Got You", die sich für die Beendigung des Rassismus im australischen Sport einsetzt, zugute kommen. Das teilte der 31-Jährige in einem Video in den Sozialen Medien mit.

"Ich spiele in Orlando, weil ich kein Geld auf dem Tisch liegen lassen möchte, das direkt an schwarze Gemeinschaften gehen könnte", sagte Point Guard Mills.

22 Teams bestreiten ab dem 30. Juli in Disney World in Orlando/Florida jeweils noch acht Partien der regulären Spielzeit, um die Play-off-Setzliste auszuspielen. Danach starten die 16 besten Teams in die Meisterrunde. Mills' Spurs (27 Siege, 36 Niederlagen) haben nur noch geringe Chancen auf ein Play-off-Ticket.

(sid/old)