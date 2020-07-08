NBA-Profi : Mills will Restart-Gehalt an Black-Lives-Matter-Organisationen spenden

Mills will Restart-Gehalt an Black-Lives-Matter-Organisationen spenden

Miami Der australische NBA-Profi Patty Mills von den San Antonio Spurs will rund eine Millionen Dollar an Organisationen für soziale Gerechtigkeit spenden - exakt den Betrag, den er für die mindestens acht anstehenden Spiele beim Restart der Basketball-Profiliga erhält.

Konkret sollen die 1.017.818,54 Dollar (898.179,06 Euro) den Organisationen "Black Lives Matter Australia" und "Black Deaths in Custody" sowie einer Kampagne namens "We Got You", die sich für die Beendigung des Rassismus im australischen Sport einsetzt, zugute kommen. Das teilte der 31-Jährige in einem Video in den Sozialen Medien mit.