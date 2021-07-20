„Bin sehr glücklich damit“ : Felix Kroos beendet Fußball-Karriere

Berlin Felix Kroos beendet seine Karriere als Fußball-Profi nach 13 Jahren. Das verkündete der 30-Jährige im gemeinsamen Podcast „Einfach mal luppen“ mit seinem Bruder Toni. Was der Weltmeister zum Entschluss seines Bruders sagt.

Felix Kroos beendet seine Laufbahn als Fußball-Profi. „Ich kann voller Überzeugung sagen, meine Karriere ist vorbei und ich bin sehr glücklich damit“, verkündete der 30 Jahre alte Bruder des 2014er-Weltmeisters Toni Kroos am Dienstag in der neuesten Folge des gemeinsamen Podcasts „Einfach mal Luppen“. Er habe sich schon längere Zeit mit der Entscheidung beschäftigt. Zuletzt hatte Felix Kroos für Eintracht Braunschweig gespielt. Mit dem Club stieg er aus der 2. Bundesliga ab.

„Diese 13 Jahre, die ich im Profi-Fußball verbracht habe, haben Spuren hinterlassen, nicht nur körperlich, sondern auch mental“, sagte der Mittelfeldspieler. „Gegen diesen ständigen Druck anzukämpfen, ist auch belastend.“ Er müsse sich „quälen, um wieder auf das Niveau zu kommen, damit es Sinn macht, weiterzuspielen“. Es gebe nur zwei Vereine, für die er das noch gemacht hätte, das seien Werder Bremen und Union Berlin. „Da sich da nichts ergeben hat, war für mich klar, an diesem Punkt ist es vorbei.“

Toni Kroos, der Anfang Juli in dem Podcast seinen Rücktritt aus der Nationalmannschaft erklärte hatte, zollte seinem Bruder größten Respekt, auch weil dieser immer in seinem Schatten gestanden hatte und mit ihm verglichen wurde. „Und noch viel mehr, dass aus diesem Schatten-Sein nie von Deiner Seite aus ein Neid geworden ist“, sagte der Profi von Real Madrid zu seinem ein Jahr jüngeren Bruder.

Der gebürtige Greifswalder Felix Kroos wurde wie Toni Kroos in der Jugend von Hansa Rostock ausgebildet und kam 2010 zu Werder Bremen. Nach sechs Jahren wechselte er zunächst auf Leihbasis und später fest zu Union Berlin und erlebte den Bundesliga-Aufstieg des Clubs. Zur Saison 2020/21 nahm ihn Eintracht Braunschweig unter Vertrag. Insgesamt absolvierte er 80 Spiele in der Bundesliga und 154 Partien in der 2. Bundesliga.