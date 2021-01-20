20. Januar 2021 um 14:54 Uhr
Finanzielle Rettung
:
MSV Duisburg erfüllt wirtschaftliche Auflagen für Nachlizenzierung
Blick in die Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena in Duisburg.
Foto: dpa/Bernd Thissen
Duisburg Aufatmen bei den Zebras. Der MSV Duisburg hat seine dringlichsten Finanzprobleme vorerst beseitigen können und die Nachlizenzierung für die 3. Liga erhalten.
Am Mittwoch gab der Traditionsklub bekannt, dass der MSV vom Deutschen Fußball-Bund (DFB) darüber informiert wurde, dass die wirtschaftlichen Auflagen für die laufende Saison erfüllt sind. Ausschlaggebend für den positiven Bescheid sei eine Kapitalerhöhung eines Vereinspartners, der seine Kommanditanteile am
MSV Duisburg erhöht hat. Über die genaue Höhe der Investition wurden keine Angaben gemacht.
Zudem hatten weitere Partner und auch die Fans den früheren Bundesligisten mit dem Kauf von fast 4000 virtuellen Dauerkarten unterstützt. „Allen zusammen gehört unser uneingeschränkter Dank“, erklärte MSV-Präsident Ingo Wald.
Der MSV kämpft in der 3. Liga wie viele andere Klubs seit geraumer Zeit um das wirtschaftliche Überleben, insbesondere die Auswirkungen der Corona-Pandemie setzten den Duisburgern zuletzt stark zu. „Eine wirtschaftliche Konsolidierung kann uns nur in der 2. Liga gelingen“, hatte Wald auch in dieser Saison schon mehrfach bekräftigt und im vergangenen Herbst eine mögliche Insolvenz nicht grundsätzlich ausschließen wollen.