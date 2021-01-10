10. Januar 2021 um 15:05 Uhr
1:2-Auswärtsniederlage
:
MSV verliert beim FC Ingolstadt
MSV-Trainer Gino Lettieri.
Foto: dpa/Roland Weihrauch
Ingolstadt Der MSV Duisburg ist in seinem ersten Pflichtspiel des Jahres 2021 ohne Zähler geblieben. Das Schlusslicht der 3. Liga verlor am 18. Spieltag beim Aufstiegsanwärter FC Ingolstadt mit 1:2.
Ahmet Engin brachte den MSV in der 4. Minute in Führung, ehe Dennis Eckert Ayensa und Thomas Keller noch vor der Pause die Partie drehten (16./28.). Mit nun 31 Punkten springen die Ingolstädter auf Tabellenplatz zwei, dicht gefolgt von 1860 München (30) und Hansa
Rostock (29). Duisburg bleibt mit 15 Zählern Letzter. Der FSV Zwickau setzte sich derweil im Kellerduell gegen den VfB Lübeck mit 2:1 (0:1) durch.
FC Ingolstadt 04: Buntic - Heinloth, Paulsen, Keller, Gaus - Krauße, M. Stendera (90.+2 Kotzke) - Elva (78. Niskanen), Bilbija - Kutschke, D. Eckert (84. Kaya)
MSV Duisburg: Weinkauf - Bitter (68. Budimbu), Gembalies, Schmidt, Sicker - Ghindovean, Fleckstein (83. L.-J. Mickels) - Sauer, Stoppelkamp, Engin (78. Hettwer) - Vermeij
Schiedsrichter: Wolfgang Haslberger (Freising)
Tore: 0:1 Engin (4.), 1:1 D. Eckert (16.), 2:1 Keller (28.)
Gelbe Karten: D. Eckert (1), Kutschke (5), Bilbija (1), Krauße (4) / Ghindovean (3), Fleckstein (2), Vermeij (2)