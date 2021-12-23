„Lili machte uns zu einer Familie“ : Harry und Meghan teilen erstmals Foto von Tochter

Santa Barbara Eine digitale Weihnachtskarte auf Instagram zeigt die ganze Familie vor ihrem Haus in Santa Barbara. In Meghan Markles Armen: Die im Juni geborene Lilibet. „Archie machte uns zu ‚Mama’ und ‚Papa’ und Lili machte uns zu einer Familie“, heißt es unter dem Foto.

Der britische Prinz Harry (37) und Herzogin Meghan (40) haben erstmals ein Foto ihrer Tochter Lilibet mit der Öffentlichkeit geteilt. Auf einer digitalen Weihnachtskarte ist die im Juni geborene „Lili“ gemeinsam mit ihren Eltern und dem zwei Jahre alten Brüderchen Archie zu sehen. Die Familie sitzt auf einer Treppe im Freien in ihrem Zuhause im kalifornische Santa Barbara.

Meghan hält das Baby in die Luft, das vor Vergnügen den Mund weit aufreißt. Harry ist die Freude über seine Tochter deutlich anzusehen. Auch er strahlt vor Glück. Archie hingegen scheint es auf dem Schoß seines Vaters schon langweilig zu werden. Er rutscht beinahe hinunter und scheint die Kamera gar nicht zu bemerken.

Das müssen Sie zu den Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf wissen

Name, Sportarten, Tickets

Name, Sportarten, Tickets : Das müssen Sie zu den Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf wissen

„Happy Holiday“ steht über der Karte, die auf der Webseite der Katastrophenhilfe „Team Rubicon“ veröffentlicht wurde. Unter dem Bild heißt es: „Dieses Jahr, 2021, haben wir unsere Tochter Lilibet auf der Welt willkommen geheißen. Archie machte uns zu „Mama" und „Papa" und Lili machte uns zu einer Familie.“ Darauf folgt eine Liste verschiedener wohltätiger Organisationen. Das Paar habe diese bereits unterstützt, heißt es dazu in weiter dem Text, der sich wie ein dezenter Aufruf zum Spenden liest.

Harry und Meghan hatten sich Anfang vergangenen Jahres von der Königsfamilie losgesagt und ihren Lebensmittelpunkt in die USA verlegt. Aufsehen erregende Interviews, in denen die beiden den Royals schwere Vorwürfe machten, vertieften den Graben weiter. Selbst über Lilibets Namen gab es Zoff: Es ist der Spitzname für Harrys Oma, Queen Elizabeth II. (95), aus deren Kindheit. Ob die Monarchin mit der Namenswahl für ihr Urenkelkind einverstanden war, ist umstritten. Es ist bereits das zweite Weihnachten, dass Harry nun nicht mit den Royals in Großbritannien verbringt.