7. Oktober 2020 um 20:33 Uhr
Vor Spiel gegen DFB-Team
:
Schweizer BVB-Profi Akanji mit Corona infiziert
Manuel Akanji.
Foto: AFP/ANDREAS GEBERT
St. Gallen Im Fußball-Nationalteam der Schweiz gibt es nach Liverpool-Star Xherdan Shaqiri einen weiteren Corona-Fall. Der Dortmunder Manuel Akanji wurde ebenfalls positiv getestet. Ob die anstehende Nations-League-Partie gegen Deutschland stattfinden kann, ist ungewiss.
Wenige Stunden vor dem Testspiel am Mittwochabend in St. Gallen gegen Kroatien gab der Schweizer Fußball-Verband (SFV) bekannt, dass Manuel Akanji vom Bundesligisten Borussia Dortmund positiv auf das Virus getestet wurde. „Er befindet sich deshalb präventiv in Isolation und zeigt keine Symptome“, teilte der Verband auf seiner Internetseite mit. Weitere Abklärungen seien im Gange.
Während das Spiel gegen Kroatien in Absprache mit den Behörden wie geplant stattfinden konnte, sind die kommenden Nations-League-Spiele ungewiss. Die Schweiz ist am 13. Oktober in Köln Gegner der deutschen Mannschaft. Zuvor steht für die Nati das Spiel am Samstag in Madrid gegen Spanien auf dem Programm. Es sei in Abklärung, welchen Einfluss die aktuelle Faktenlage auf den weiteren Verlauf der Auswahlspiele habe, hieß es vonseiten des SFV.
Dem Verband zufolge ist gesichert, dass sich der Dortmunder Abwehrspieler Akanji nicht bei Shaqiri angesteckt hat. „Der SFV erhielt diesbezüglich ebenfalls vorab mündlich die Information, dass Shaqiris positives Testergebnis wohl auf eine frühere Infektion zurückzuführen ist und er deshalb nicht infektiös ist“, teilte der Verband mit. Dies habe sich aus einem zusätzlich durchgeführten Bluttest mit sicherem Nachweis von Antikörpern ergeben.