21. Januar 2021 um 16:43 Uhr
Powerball in USA
:
Lotto-Spieler gewinnt 731 Millionen Dollar
Eine Anzeige für das US-Lottospiel Powerball (Symbolbild).
Foto: AP/Scott McFetridge
Lonaconing Mehr als vier Monate wurde der Jackpot des US-Lotteriespiels Powerball nicht geknackt. Jetzt hat ein Käufer des einzigen Gewinnloses mit einem Schlag mehr als 731,1 Millionen Dollar (603 Millionen Euro) gewonnen - aber nur, wenn der Gewinn in Raten über 30 Jahre ausgezahlt wird.
Das teilte Powerball am Donnerstag mit. Will der Gewinner das gesamte Geld sofort, gibt es immer noch 546,8 Millionen Dollar. Ein saftiger Batzen wird allerdings vom Finanzamt einkassiert. 24 Prozent Steuern nimmt der Bund, 8,95 Prozent gehen an den US-Staat Maryland, in dem das Los verkauft wurde.
Das Gewinnlos mit den Zahlen 40-53-60-68-69 und der Zusatzzahl 22 für die Ziehung am Mittwochabend ging in der kleinen abgelegenen Ortschaft Lonaconing über den Ladentisch. In Maryland können - anders als in einigen anderen US-Staaten - Lottogewinner anonym bleiben. Allerdings dürfte das schwierig werden, wenn ein Einheimischer das Los in Lonaconing gekauft hat. Dort leben gerade einmal 300 Familien. Die Armutsrate liegt bei rund 20 Prozent, deutlich über dem US-Durchschnitt. Der Laden, in dem das Los verkauft wurde, erhält einen Bonus in Höhe von 100.000 Dollar.
Noch höher ist die Gewinnsumme derzeit bei den Mega Millions, weil auch dort seit Mitte September niemand mehr alle Richtigen getippt hatte. Am Freitag haben Spieler Chancen auf einen
Jackpot in Höhe von 970 Millionen Dollar, den dritthöchsten in der US-Lotteriegeschichte.
Der bisher höchste Gewinn lag bei 1,58 Milliarden Dollar. Drei Spieler teilten sich im Jahr 2016 diesen Powerball-Jackpot.