Feierlichkeiten im Kensington Palast : Prinz William gibt sich zu seinem 40. Geburtstag betont bescheiden

London Keine große Party, kein schickes Porträt des zukünftigen Königs: Zu seinem 40. Geburtstag gibt sich der britische Prinz William betont bescheiden und zeigt sich der Öffentlichkeit als Anpacker ohne Berührungsängste.

Prinz William feiert am 21. Juni 2022 seinen 40. Geburtstag und der künftige König fährt alles andere als dick auf, er gibt sich an seinem Ehrentag bewusst bescheiden. Der Kensington-Palast veröffentlichte am Dienstag drei Fotos, auf denen der Herzog von Cambridge, wie Prinz William mit offiziellem Titel heißt, mit roter Weste und Kappe beim Verkaufen der Obdachlosenzeitung „Big Issue“ in den Straßen Londons zu sehen ist.