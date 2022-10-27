Klimaaktivistin aus Schweden : Greta Thunberg verdient kein Geld mit neuem Klima-Buch

Stockholm Das neue Buch von der schwedischen Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg sorgt weltweit für Gesprächsstoff. Jetzt hat die 19-Jährige auf Instagram betont: Sie verdient damit kein Geld.

Die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg (19) verdient mit ihrem am Donnerstag erschienenen „Klima-Buch“ kein Geld. „Mein Copyright gehört der Greta-Thunberg-Stiftung“, schrieb die Schwedin in dem sozialen Medium Instagram. „Deshalb gehen alle Tantiemen an wohltätige Zwecke.“