Neues Traumpaar : Schwimmer Wellbrock und Schwimmerin Köhler verheiratet

Bremen Der deutsche Sport hat ein neues Ehepaar: Die Schwimmerin Sarah Köhler und der Olympiasieger Florian Wellbrock haben sich das Ja-Wort gegeben.

Schwimm-Olympiasieger Florian Wellbrock und Schwimmerin Sarah Köhler haben geheiratet. Die beiden Freistilschwimmer und Langstreckenexperten posteten am Dienstag bei Instagram Bilder von ihrer Trauung und versahen den Beitrag mit den Worten „Mr. & Mrs. Wellbrock“ sowie dem Hashtag „justmarried“. Wellbrocks Management bestätigte die Hochzeit, die bereits am Montag stattgefunden hatte, auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

Der 24 Jahre alte Wellbrock gewann bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio im vergangenen Sommer die Goldmedaille im Freiwasserschwimmen über zehn Kilometer und Bronze über 1500 Meter im Becken. Die 27-jährige Köhler holte in Japan Bronze über 1500 Meter. Wellbrock und Köhler leben und trainieren zusammen in Magdeburg.