Nach Hochzeitspleite in Las Vegas : Kourtney Kardashian und Travis Barker haben geheiratet

Nach Hochzeitspleite in Las Vegas

Santa Barbara Reality-Star Kourtney Kardashian und Musiker Travis Barker haben sich das Ja-Wort gegeben. Dieses Mal anscheinend offiziell.

Beide teilten am Montag (Ortszeit) auf ihren Instagram-Accounts Schwarz-Weiß-Fotos von ihrer Hochzeit. Kardashian trägt darauf ein kurzes weißes Kleid und einen Schleier, Barker ein komplett schwarzes Outfit und eine Sonnenbrille. Für die Hochzeitsfotos posierte das Paar auf den Stufen des Standesamtes sowie in einem Cabrio, an dem ein „Just Married“-Schild angebracht war. „Bis dass der Tod uns scheidet“, schrieben die Unternehmerin und der Schlagzeuger jeweils zu den Fotos.