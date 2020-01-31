In Shorts und Mütze : Justin Bieber spricht in bizarrem Video über seinen Glauben

Justin Bieber spricht in bizarrem Video über seinen Glauben

In Shorts und Mütze

Sänger Justin Bieber bei der Premiere seiner YouTube-Serie „Justin Bieber: Seasons“ im Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles. Foto: AFP/LISA O'CONNOR

Los Angeles Justin Bieber macht kein Geheimnis aus seinem Glauben. Nun postet er auf Instagram ein Video, das man als Aufforderung an seine Fans sehen kann, sich ebenfalls mit dem Thema auseinander zu setzen.

Der kanadische Popsänger Justin Bieber (25, „Believe“) spricht über seinen Glauben – nicht besonders ausführlich, aber mit einer klaren Botschaft. „Wir alle haben unsere eigene, einzigartige Beziehung zu Gott. Jeder hat einen Zugang zu ihm!“, sagte er in einem leicht bizarren Instagram-Video vom Donnerstag (Ortszeit), das ihn, wie es scheint, beim Sport zeigt, wie er mit einem Eishockeyschläger einen Minigolf-Ball führt.

Bereits vor einer Woche hatte Bieber ein Bild seiner Frau Hailey Bieber (23) auf Instagram gepostet – mit dem Bibelvers „Habe deine Lust am Herrn, er wird dir geben, was dein Herz wünscht“. Dazu schrieb der Musiker: „Gott wird all die Wünsche deines Herzens erfüllen.“ Das seit knapp sechs Monaten verheiratete Paar besucht regelmäßig Gottesdienste.