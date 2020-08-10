10. August 2020 um 14:52 Uhr
SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Olaf Scholz
:
„Der Wahlkampf beginnt nicht heute“
Saskia Esken und Norbert Walter-Borjans, Ko-Vorsitzende der SPD und Bundesfinanzminister und Vizekanzler Olaf Scholz posieren für ein Bild vor der Pressekonferenz.
Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ
Berlin Der designierte SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Olaf Scholz strebt nach der Wahl im kommenden Jahr die Führung der nächsten Bundesregierung an. Dafür stand die SPD-Spitze gemeinsam bei der Pressekonferenz und betonte Geschlossenheit im Wahlkampf.
Es sei „unser ganz ehrgeiziges Ziel, die nächste Bundestagswahl erfolgreich zu bestreiten und die nächste Regierung zu führen“, sagte Scholz am Montag in Berlin. „Ich freue mich über die Nominierung und will gewinnen.“
Auf die Möglichkeit einer SPD-geführten Linkskoalition angesprochen sagte Scholz: „Wir wollen nicht, dass es eine ständige Fortsetzung von CDU-Regierungen mit wechselnden Partnern gibt.“ Er wolle „jetzt eine sozialdemokratische Regierung“.
Der Vizekanzler stellte dabei klar, dass sich die SPD durch seine frühzeitige Ausrufung als Kanzlerkandidat nicht aus der gemeinsamen Regierungsarbeit mit der Union verabschieden wolle. „Wir haben noch viel zu tun auch in der gemeinsamen Regierungspolitik mit unserem Koalitionspartner“, sagte Scholz. “Dieser Verpflichtung stellen wir uns.“
Er fügte hinzu: „Wir regieren - und das werden wir auch weiterhin tun. Der Wahlkampf beginnt nicht heute.“
Scholz äußerte sich auf einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz mit den SPD-Chefs Saskia Esken und Norbert Walter-Borjans. Alle drei Politiker betonten die derzeitige Geschlossenheit der SPD, die es nun im Wahlkampf zu bewahren gelte.
Die Entscheidung für Scholz sei bereits vor einem Monat „im guten Miteinander“ gefallen, sagte Esken. Für „viele in der Partei“ stelle Scholz' Nominierung "eine ungewöhnliche Wendung dar“, sagte sie. „Diejenigen, die wir überraschen, wollen wir um Vertrauen bitten für diesen Weg.“