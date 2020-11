Nach Corona-Infektion : Ronaldo mit Doppelpack beim Comeback

🦁 Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Serie A this season



🆚 Bologna ⚽️⚽️⭐️

🆚 Inter ⚽️⚽️⭐️

🆚 Roma⚽️⚽️

🆚 Udinese ⚽️🅰️⭐️



🥇 With a WhoScored rating of 8.38, the @acmilan star is our top rated player in Serie A pic.twitter.com/ki9jZCgc65