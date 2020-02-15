Barbara Meier freut sich bei Instagram : Jetzt ist das nächste „Topmodel“ schwanger

Berlin Das Model Barbara Meier und Ehemann Klemens Hallmann freuen sich auf ihr erstes Baby. Die 33-Jährige wurde einst durch „Germany's Next Topmodel“ bekannt.

Die Gewinnerin der zweiten Staffel von „Germany's Next Topmodel“ und der österreichische Unternehmer hatten im vergangenen Jahr in Venedig geheiratet. Bereits am Freitag verriet Meier, die gebürtig aus Bayern kommt, die Schwangerschaft via Instagram mit den Worten „Mission Baby“ und deutete an, dass das Kind im Sommer zur Welt kommen soll.