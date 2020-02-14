Unternehmer an Krebs erkrankt : Veronica Ferres veröffentlicht Liebesbotschaft an Carsten Maschmeyer

Hannover Nach dem Bekanntwerden seiner Krebserkrankung hat Carsten Maschmeyers Frau Veronica Ferres ihm eine öffentliche Liebeserklärung bei Instagram gemacht.

Maschmeyer hatte am Donnerstag gegenüber der „Bild“ bekannt gegeben, dass er an weißem Hautkrebs erkrankt ist und bereits operiert wurde. „Ich behalte meine positive Geisteshaltung und bin dankbar, dass meine Familie seit der Diagnose so intensiv für mich da ist“, sagte Maschmeyer der „Bild“. (Bezahlinhalt) Dem Bericht zufolge hat er das Krankenhaus verlassen und ist bereits auf dem Weg der Besserung. Der Unternehmer ist zuletzt auch bei Vox als Investor in der Sendung „Die Höhle der Löwen“ bekannt geworden.