6. April 2020 um 17:08 Uhr
Manchester City bestätigt traurige Nachricht
:
Guardiolas Mutter stirbt nach Corona-Infektion
Pep Guardiola.
Foto: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester Pep Guardiola trauert um seine Mutter. Die 82-jährige Dolors Sala Carrió starb, nachdem sie sich mit Corona infiziert hatte. Manchester City bestätigte die traurige Nachricht.
Schwerer Schicksalsschlag für Pep Guardiola: Der Teammanager des englischen Fußballmeisters Manchester City muss den Tod seiner Mutter Dolors Sala Carrio verkraften. Die 82-Jährige starb in Manresa nahe Barcelona an den Folgen einer Corona-Infektion. Das teilte der Klub des früheren Bayern-Trainers am Montag mit und sprach Guardiola, dessen Familie sowie Freunden sein Beileid aus.
„Alle, die mit dem Club in Verbindung stehen, senden Pep, seiner Familie und all seinen Freunden in dieser äußerst schmerzlichen Zeit ihr tief empfundenes Mitgefühl“, hieß es in der Mitteilung. Auch die spanische Liga richtete Beileidsbekundungen an Guardiola.
Der 49-Jährige hatte seiner spanischen Heimat im vergangenen Monat eine Million Euro gespendet, um notwendiges medizinisches Equipment im Kampf gegen das Virus zu beschaffen. In Spanien sind laut Daten der US-amerikanischen Johns-Hopkins-Universität mehr als 130.000 Menschen mit dem Virus infiziert, über 13.000 sind gestorben.