Bei Urlaub in Bangkok : So machte Pietro Lombardi einen Taxifahrer glücklich

Bangkok Der Sänger Pietro Lombardi wollte eigentlich nur mit dem Taxi durch Bangkok fahren. Doch als er von den Lebensbedingungen des Fahrers erfährt, zögert er nicht lange und rührt den Mann sogar zu Tränen.

„Das ist ein Geschenk von mir“, sagt Pietro Lombardi zu seinem Taxifahrer in Bangkok und schenkt ihm 80 Euro in bar. Dies mag für uns und den Sänger vielleicht nicht so viel erscheinen, aber für den Fahrer ist die Summe eine Monatsmiete. Nachdem Lombardi dies von dem Mann erfahren hat, schenkt er kurzerhand das Geld.

Doch schließlich war es die Reaktion des Taxifahrers, die sprachlos machte. Als Lombardi ihm die die 3.000 thailändischen Baht (umgerechnet 80 Euro) überreicht, kann dieser es gar nicht so richtig glauben. Voller Begeisterung nimmt er die Hand des Sängers, bedankt sich mehrmals und bricht sogar in Tränen aus.

Mit dem Video will sich der DSDS-Juror nach eigener Aussage aber nicht profilieren, sondern seinen Followern vielmehr eine Lektion mit auf den Weg geben: „Bei all dem was gerade passiert, lasst uns niemals vergessen, woher wir kommen und dass wir mit ‘kleinen’ Gesten eine Freude machen können“ und blickt dann noch selbst auf seine eigene Karriere zurück: „Nur wegen euch bin ich hier! Danke an alle, die nie aufgehört haben an mich zu glauben.“