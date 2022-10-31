„Laura hat ja gesagt“ : Pietro Lombardi macht Freundin einen Heiratsantrag

Berlin Pietro Lombardi will es noch mal tun: Er hat seiner Freundin Laura, die ein Kind von ihm erwartet, gefragt, ob sie ihn heiraten will. Bei Instagram verkünden die beiden ihr Liebesglück.

Sänger und DSDS-Juror Pietro Lombardi hat sich am Sonntag „so glücklich“ bei Instagram gemeldet: Laura „hat ja gesagt bin so glücklich unbeschreiblich...“, schrieb er am Abend in einer Insta-Story und teilte einen Beitrag seiner Partnerin mit Ring. Im Hintergrund zu sehen: Eine Wand voller roter Rosen und der leuchtende Schriftzug „Will you marry me?“ (Heiratest du mich?). Seine Partnerin, Laura Maria Rypa, teilte den Beitrag mit dem Kommentar „I said yes“ (Ich habe Ja gesagt), einem Ring-Emoji und dem Datum „30.10.2022“. Im Sommer hatten die beiden angekündigt, dass sie Eltern eines Sohnes werden.