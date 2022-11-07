Fluggesellschaft baut Sitze um : Größte Frau der Welt fliegt zum ersten Mal

Istanbul Mit 2,15 Meter ist die Türkin Rumeysa Gelgi (25) die größte Frau der Welt. Um es der Rekordhalterin auf ihrem allerersten Flug trotzdem gemütlich zu machen, hat sich die Fluggesellschaft etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen.

Viel Komfort, gemütliche Sitze und genug Beinfreiheit - das wünscht sich jeder Fluggast. Rumeysa Gelgi dürfte über solche Wünsche nur müde schmunzeln. Mit 2,15 m ist die 25-jährige die größte Frau der Welt. 2021 verlieh das Guiness Buch der Rekorde der jungen Anwältin, die im Bezirk Safranbolu in der türkischen Stadt Karabuk lebt, den Titel. Ihre stattliche Größe hat für Gelgi aber nicht nur Vorteile. Weil sie für die Sitze zu groß ist, konnte die Rekordhalterin noch nie in ein Flugzeug steigen. Doch damit ist jetzt Schluss.

Die Fluggesellschaft Turkish Airlines baute eines ihrer Flugzeuge so um, dass Gelgi damit eine Dienstreise nach San Francisco antreten konnte. In der Economy-Klasse wurden sechs Sitze entfernt, um Platz für einen Liegesitz zu schaffen. Liegend überstand Gelgi den 14-stündigen Flug ohne Probleme, wie sie auf ihrem Instagram-Profil berichtete. „Dies war mein erster Flug, aber es wird sicher nicht der letzte sein. Ich fühle mich sehr geehrt und bin glücklich, weil ich mit Turkish Airlines in verschiedene Teile der Welt fliegen kann. Ein herzliches Dankeschön an jede einzelne Person, die an meiner Reise beteiligt war“, schrieb sie dort.