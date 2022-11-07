Trauer um Verstorbenen : Backstreet Boys widmen Aaron Carter Song bei Konzert

London Bei einem Konzert der Backstreet Boys in London haben die Sänger dem kürzlich verstorben Bruder von Nick Carter gedacht und ihm einen Song gewidmet. Die Band zeigte sich tief betroffen.

Die Backstreet Boys haben bei ihrem Auftritt am Sonntagabend in London Aaron Carter gedacht, dem kürzlich gestorbenen Bruder von Bandmitglied Nick Carter. Wie das Branchenblatt „Billboard“ und das Musikmagazin „NME“ berichteten, widmete die Band dem Ex-Kinderstar einen Song. Während einer Ansprache von Backstreet Boys-Mitglied Kevin Richardson soll Nick Carter laut „NME“ geweint haben. Laut „Billboard“ wurde auch ein großes Foto des Verstorbenen gezeigt. Videos von Twitter-Usern, die beide Medien teilten, zeigen einen weinenden Nick Carter.

Aaron Carter war am Samstag tot in seinem Haus in Kalifornien gefunden worden. Er wurde 34 Jahre alt. Mit Hits wie „Crush On You“ und „Aaron's Party“ wurde der jüngere Bruder von Nick Carter Ende der 90er Jahre zum Star. Da war er selbst noch ein Kind. Comebackversuche scheiterten seither immer wieder.