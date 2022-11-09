„Es gibt keine Heilung außer Gott“ : Popstar Britney Spears soll unheilbar krank sein

Düsseldorf Popstar Britney Spears (40) soll unheilbar erkrankt sein. Das zumindest teilte die 40-Jährige ihren Fans auf Instagram mit. Die Gründe für die Erkrankung könnten mit ihrer Karriere zusammenhängen.

„Ich wache dreimal in der Woche auf und meine Hände sind komplett taub. Die Nerven sind winzig und es fühlt sich an, als steckten Nadeln in meiner rechten Körperhälfte. Die Schmerzen schießen in den Nacken und der Teil, der am meisten weh tut, ist die Schläfe. Es sticht und macht mir Angst“, so Spears in ihrem Beitrag. Das Video, das sie dazu teilte, zeigt die Sängerin aufgedreht und wild tanzend. Die Krankheit soll ausgebrochen sein, weil Spears beim Bühnentraining nicht richtig geatmet haben soll. Die Folge: das Gehirn der Sängerin wurde nicht ausreichend mit Sauerstoff versorgt. Sie gab an, Medikamente nehmen zu müssen und nie wieder völlig gesund zu werden. „Es gibt keine Heilung außer Gott, denke ich“, schrieb der Popstar dazu auf Instagram.