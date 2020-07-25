25. Juli 2020 um 15:02 Uhr
Bei Live-Sendung entdeckt
:
TV-Reporterin wird von Zuschauerin auf Tumor im Hals aufmerksam gemacht
Washington Es war eine ganz normale Liveschalte im US-Fernsehen - für viele Zuschauer. Diese veränderte aber das Leben von Reporterin Victoria Price. Denn eine Zuschauerin bemerkte etwas ungewöhnliches am Hals von Price und schrieb ihr eine Mail. Das rettete wohl ihr Leben.
Eine Fernsehreporterin im US-Bundesstaat Florida hat von ihrer Krebserkrankung nach eigenen Angaben durch die E-Mail einer Zuschauerin erfahren. „Sie sah einen Knoten an meinem Hals. Sagte, er erinnere sie an ihren eigenen. Ihrer war Krebs. Es stellte sich heraus, das meiner es auch war“, schrieb Victoria Price vom Kanal WFLA in Florida am Freitag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
It's our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕 font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div></a> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDAM4AhpuXb/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">&#34;8 On Your Side&#34; isn&#39;t just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn&#39;t be more grateful. As a journalist, it&#39;s been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I&#39;ll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it&#39;s spreading, but not too much, and we&#39;re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It&#39;s a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don&#39;t forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y&#39;all and see you soon. VP 💕</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/victoriapricetv/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> victoria price</a> (@victoriapricetv) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2020-07-23T23:32:09+00:00">Jul 23, 2020 at 4:32pm PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>
<script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>
</aside>
Nun begebe sie sich in Behandlung, der Tumor mitsamt ihrer Schilddrüse werde entfernt. „Hätte ich diese E-Mail nie erhalten, hätte ich meinen Arzt nie angerufen. Der Krebs hätte sich weiter ausgebreitet“, so Price. Sie werde der Frau für immer dankbar sein, schrieb die Reporterin weiter: „Sie hatte null Verpflichtung dazu, aber sie tat es trotzdem. Die Welt ist heutzutage ein harter Ort. Vergessen Sie nicht, auf sich selbst aufzupassen. Passt aufeinander auf“, schrieb Price zum Ende ihrer Nachricht, die im sozialen Netzwerk viral ging.