Wegen fehlender Anmeldung : Deutsche Kreta-Touristen müssen 500 Euro Strafe zahlen

Touristen mit medizinischem Mundschutz kommen am internationalen Flughafen der griechischen Insel Kreta an (Symbolfoto). Foto: dpa/Eurokinissi

Athen Mindestens zwei Passagiere eines Fluges aus Berlin, der am Donnerstag auf Kreta landete, mussten ein Bußgeld in Höhe von 500 Euro zahlen, weil sie kein Formular zu ihrer Lokalisierung ausgefüllt hatten. Es war das erste Mal, dass die griechischen Behörden diese Geldstrafe verhängten.

Die Betroffenen sagten Reportern am Flughafen von Heraklion, niemand hätte sie vor Antritt der Reise informiert, das sie dieses Formular ausfüllen müssen. Bislang war es möglich, das Formular auch schriftlich nach der Ankunft an einem griechischen Flughafen auszufüllen. Eine Reaktion des Tourismusministeriums in Athen gab es zu nächst nicht.