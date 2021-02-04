4. Februar 2021 um 16:16 Uhr
Schlechteste Wohnung aller Zeiten
:
Tiktok-Video mit New Yorker Mini-Wohnung wird zum Internethit
Das Logo der internationalen Videoplattform TikTok des chinesischen Unternehmens ByteDanceist ist auf einem Smartphone zu sehen. (Symbolfoto)
Foto: dpa/-
New York Stolze 1650 Dollar für ein Zimmer - ein Makler in New York hat mit seinem Beitrag auf der Videoplattform Tiktok ein Millionenpublikum erreicht. Er präsentiert die seiner Meinung nach „schlechteste Wohnung aller Zeiten“.
Ein Tiktok-Video von einer New Yorker Mini-Wohnung für monatlich 1650 Dollar - umgerechnet rund 1370 Euro - Miete ist zu einem Internet-Hit geworden. Das von dem Makler Cameron Knowlton mit dem Titel "Die schlechteste Wohnung aller Zeiten in NYC!!!" veröffentlichte Video wurde schon mehr als 21 Millionen Mal angeschaut und hat zehntausende erstaunte und belustigte Kommentare nach sich gezogen.
Das Video zeigt eine aus nur einem Raum bestehende winzige Wohnung ohne Badezimmer und mit einer Mini-Küchenzeile ohne Herd. Toilette und
Dusche liegen auf dem Flur und werden von den Mietern im Gebäude geteilt. "Bevor ihr mich fragt: Ja, das ist eine echte Wohnung", sagt Knowlton in die Handy-Kamera. "Das bekommt ihr für 1650 Dollar in der begehrtesten Nachbarschaft von New York City."
Der Immobilienmakler wollte der Nachrichtenagentur AFP auf Nachfrage die genaue Adresse nicht verraten. Die Wohnung liegt demnach aber im Stadtteil West Village in
Manhattan.
New York ist für horrende Mieten bekannt. Laut einer Studie der Deutschen Bank aus dem vergangenen Jahr sind die Mieten weltweit nur in Hongkong und
San Francisco höher. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie sind die Preise aber zuletzt gesunken.