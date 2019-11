Kurioser Feuerwehreinsatz in Kalifornien : Robbenbaby verirrt sich auf Parkdeck und macht ein Nickerchen

View this post on Instagram

Meet Santos, our little friend who needed some assistance this morning. He found his way into a local parking structure and a good citizen called RCFD to the rescue. 5 month old Santos made it back to the fire station where he posed for pictures and took a nap. The Marine Mammal Center picked Santos up and took him to Sausalito where he will be monitored, treated, and eventually released. @bayareafirefighter @californiafirefighter @cityofredwoodcity @cityofsancarlos @themarinemammalcenter