Ehemaliger Nationalspieler : Plant Lukas Podolski ein Festival mit Marteria in NRW?

Düsseldorf Eine ungewöhnliche Kooperation bahnt sich an. Wie der Ex-Nationalspieler Lukas Podolski nun auf Instagram verkündet hat, soll 2023 ein Musik-Festival mit Rapper Marteria stattfinden. Was es damit auf sich hat, erfahren Sie hier.

In seinem Instagram-Post sind Schwarz-Weiß-Aufnahmen von „Poldi“ zu sehen, der in einem Helikopter über den Hockenheim-Ring fliegt. Dabei kündigt er an: „Nächstes Jahr kommt was Großes auf euch zu.“ Im Anschluss telefoniert er mit dem Rapper Marteria (“Kids (2 Finger an den Kopf)“, „Lila Wolken“) und erklärt ihm: „Ich hab was richtig Geiles geplant, du musst am Start sein.“ Wofür der Rapper allerdings am Start sein muss, darauf geht Podolski nicht genauer ein. Stattdessen verspricht er, mehr Informationen am 28. September heraus zu geben. Auch schreibt er in dem Post: „Wie ihr wisst, liebe ich Musik. Und ich liebe es, Menschen glücklich zu machen“ und verlinkt auf den Instagram-Account „Glücksgefühle-Festival“.