„1+1=4“ : Lena Gercke verzückt Fans auf Instagram mit Babybauch

Berlin Mit vier Herzchen und einem Foto mit offensichtlichem Babybauch hat Lena Gercke ihr Fans verzückt. Zu dem Bild, das sie am Montag auf Instagram postete, schrieb das 34-jährige Model schlicht: „1+1=4“. Und spielte damit wohl darauf an, dass sie bald ihr zweites Kind erwartet.

Gercke begann ihre TV-Karriere als Teenagerin und gewann 2006 die erste Staffel von Heidi Klums Castingshow „Germany's Next Topmodel“. Von 2009 bis 2012 moderierte sie in Österreich die Show „Austria’s Next Topmodel“ beim Privatsender Puls 4. Erst vor Kurzem teilte sie mit, dass sie mit ihrem Moderationsjob bei der Castingshow „The Voice of Germany“ aussetzen wolle. Vielleicht könne sie 2023 wieder zu der bei ProSieben und Sat.1 laufenden Show zurückkehren. Als Grund für ihre Entscheidung gab Gercke ihr Start-up an: Das Klamottenlabel verlange ihr viel Zeit ab.