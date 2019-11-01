Baseball-Champions : Trump lädt die Washington Nationals ins Weiße Haus ein

Foto: AP/Andrew Harnik Donald Trump beim fünften Spiel der World Series.

US-Präsident Donald Trump wird die Washington Nationals im Weißen Haus empfangen. Dies bestätigte Pressesprecher Judd Deere am Freitag via Twitter. Die neuen Champions der MLB werden demnach am Montag erwartet.

Allerdings war zunächst unklar, ob das Team die Einladung annimmt. Zumindest zahlreiche Fans der Nationals sind gegen Trump - das hatten sie beim jüngsten Besuch des Präsidenten in Washingtons Stadion mit lauten Buhrufen und Pfiffen demonstriert.

Trump hatte am Sonntag das 1:7 der Nationals gegen die Houston Astros im Stadion gesehen. Nach dem dritten Inning waren auf den Videowänden zunächst Mitglieder des US-Militärs zu sehen, der Applaus der Fans erstarb allerdings, als Trump und seine Ehefrau Melania im Bild erschienen. Die Buhrufe der Fans waren laut und anhaltend, wenig später skandierten sie "Lock him up!" ("Sperrt ihn ein!") in Anlehnung an die Sprechchöre, die bei Trump-Veranstaltungen häufig gegen seine Wahlkampf-Gegnerin Hillary Clinton zu hören waren.

Fünf Tage später entschieden die Nationals die World Series mit einem 6:2 im siebten Spiel bei den Astros für sich. Und Trump gratulierte via Twitter. "Glückwunsch an die Washington Nationals für eine großartige Saison und eine unglaubliche World Series", schrieb er, "Spiel sieben", ergänzte er, "war großartig".

