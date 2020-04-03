Inzwischen 1022 Tote : Mehr als 80.000 Corona-Nachweise in Deutschland

Proben für Corona-Tests werden im Diagnosticum-Labor in Plauen (Sachsen) für die weitere Untersuchung vorbereitet. Foto: dpa/Hendrik Schmidt

Berlin Die Zahl der Corona-Infizierten in Deutschland steigt weiter an. Mittlerweile sind hierzulande mehr als 80.000 Infektionen registriert worden. Die Dunkelziffer dürfte höher liegen. Mehr als 1000 Patienten sind an den Folgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung gestorben.

In Deutschland sind bis Freitagvormittag mehr als 80.500 Infektionen (Vortag Stand 10.15 Uhr: mehr als 73.900) mit dem neuen Coronavirus registriert worden. Das geht aus einer Auswertung der Deutschen Presse-Agentur hervor, die die neuesten Zahlen der Bundesländer berücksichtigt. Die Uhrzeit, wann ein neuer Tagesstand gemeldet wird, variiert dabei von Bundesland zu Bundesland. Zudem melden einige Bundesländer ihre Zahlen auch nicht immer zur gleichen Uhrzeit.

Besonders hohe Zahlen haben Bayern mit mehr als 19.100 nachgewiesenen Fällen und mindestens 277 Toten und Nordrhein-Westfalen mit mehr als 18.500 Fällen und mindestens 220 Toten. Gerechnet auf 100.000 Einwohner verzeichnet Bayern mit einem Wert von 146,5 die meisten Infektionen. Im Bundesschnitt waren es 96,9.

Mindestens 1022 (Vortag Stand 10.15 Uhr: 879) mit Sars-CoV-2 Infizierte sind den Angaben zufolge bislang bundesweit gestorben. Mehrere Deutsche starben im Ausland im Zusammenhang mit einer Corona-Infektion.

Wie für andere Länder rechnen Experten auch in Deutschland mit einer hohen Dunkelziffer nicht erfasster Fälle.

(c-st/dpa)