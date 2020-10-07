7. Oktober 2020 um 17:55 Uhr
Corona in Irland und Schottland
:
Bundesregierung erklärt Dublin zum Risikogebiet
Ein Mann sitzt vor einem leeren Pub im Zentrum Dublins (Archivfoto).
Foto: dpa/Brian Lawless
Berlin Die Bundesregierung hat wegen der Corona-Pandemie nun auch die irische Hauptstadt Dublin zum Risikogebiet erklärt. Auch in Schottland steigen die Coronazahlen. Dort hat die schottische Regierung den Ausschank von Alkohol in Pubs und Restaurants vorübergehend verboten.
In den Reisehinweisen des Auswärtigen Amts heißt es seit Mittwoch, vor „nicht notwendigen, touristischen Reisen“ nach Dublin werde aufgrund hoher Infektionszahlen gewarnt. Die Warnung gilt bereits für mehrere andere Gebiete, in denen die sogenannte Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz an Neuinfektionen ebenfalls bei mehr als 50 Fällen pro 100.000 Einwohner liegt.
Der Transit über den Flughafen Dublin ist weiterhin möglich. Wenn der Transitbereich nicht verlassen werde, sei keine Quarantäne erforderlich, so das Auswärtige Amt.
Pubs und Restaurants in Schottland müssen gut zwei Wochen lang auf den Ausschank von Alkohol verzichten. Ab kommendem Wochenende dürfen die Betreiber nur noch von 6.00 Uhr morgens bis 18.00 Uhr abends öffnen und neben Essen nur nichtalkoholische Getränke anbieten, wie die schottische Regierungschefin Nicola Sturgeon am Mittwoch in Edinburgh erklärte.
Die Regeln sollen zunächst zeitlich befristet bis zum 25. Oktober gelten und die massiv steigenden Corona-Fallzahlen in Schottland nach unten drücken. Zuletzt zählte das Land mehr als 1000 Fälle innerhalb eines Tages. Ohne weitere Maßnahmen könne Schottland schnell wieder das Infektionsgeschehen vom Frühjahr erreichen, warnte Sturgeon. In den fünf am schlimmsten betroffenen Regionen in Schottland muss die Gastronomie in dem Zeitraum sogar vollständig schließen.