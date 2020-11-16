  1. Sport
„Danke für die Extramotivation, Gambia“ : Aubameyang übernachtet mit Gabuns Nationalmannschaft in der Flughafenhalle

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang im Trikot des FC Arsenal. Foto: AP/Alastair Grant

Köl Stürmerstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vom FC Arsenal und seine Kollegen der Fußball-Nationalmannschaft von Gabun haben die Nacht vor dem Afrika-Cup-Qualifikationsspiel in Gambia am Flughafen der Hauptstadt Banjul verbracht.

Der ehemalige Dortmunder begleitete die nervenzehrende Wartezeit ausführlich in den Sozialen Medien. Die Spieler schliefen vor dem Duell am Montag teilweise auf dem blanken Boden.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="fr" dir="ltr">Cette nuit, <a href="https://twitter.com/Aubameyang7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Aubameyang7</a> et ses coéquipiers sont restés bloqués à l’aéroport en Gambie et n’ont été libéré par les autorités qu’aux alentours de 6h du matin. <a href="https://t.co/XZ6WtfRKBf">pic.twitter.com/XZ6WtfRKBf</a></p>&mdash; Arsenal French Touch (@TouchArsenal) <a href="https://twitter.com/TouchArsenal/status/1328373200212930563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside>
Anscheinend waren die Ergebnisse von Coronatests nicht rechtzeitig eingetroffen, Gambia verweigerte der Mannschaft daher nach der Landung kurz vor Mitternacht zunächst die Einreise. "Danke für die Extramotivation, Gambia", schrieb Aubameyang um 5.56 Uhr am Montagmorgen aus dem Mannschaftsbus.

Seine Mannschaft sei "bereit wie nie zuvor" und hungrig nach Fußball: "Egal, wie es ausgeht, wir haben schon gewonnen, wenn ich in die Gesichter unserer Spieler schaue. Verdammt noch mal, auf geht's!"

