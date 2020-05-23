Brasilianer erstmals Vater : Herthas Cunha fährt vom Derby direkt in den Kreisaal

Herthas Cunha fährt vom Derby direkt in den Kreisaal

Matheus Cunha (M) jubelt mit Per Skjelbred (r) und Jordan Torunarigha (l) Foto: AP/Stuart Franklin

Berlin Herthas Matheus Cunha wurde beim 4:0-Sieg im Derby gegen Union Berlin nach einer guten Stunde ausgewechselt. Noch vor dem Ende der Partie verschwand der Brasilianer aus dem Stadion - aus gutem Grund.

Das Berliner Derby gegen Union war längst entschieden, Matheus Cunha hatte seinen Beitrag zum 4:0-Erfolg geleistet, also trat der Offensivspieler von Fußball-Bundesligist Hertha BSC mit einer Bitte an Trainer Bruno Labbadia heran. "Fünf, sechs Minuten nach seiner Auswechslung kam er zu mir und sagte: 'Trainer, ich muss weg. Ich muss zu meiner Frau'. Da habe ich gesagt: 'Verschwinde!'", berichtete Labbadia am Samstag. Der Weg führte Cunha aus dem Olympiastadion auf direktem Weg ins Krankenhaus. Rechtzeitig schaffte es der Offensiv-Spieler noch zur Geburt seines Sohnes.