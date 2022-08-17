„Körper braucht Pause“ : Rapper Haftbefehl sagt komplette Tour ab

Frankfurt/Main Der Rapper Haftbefehl hat seine geplante Tour aus gesundheitlichen Gründen ersatzlos abgesagt. Schon bei seinen letzten Auftritten hatte der Offenbacher einen angeschlagenen Eindruck gemacht.

„Mein Körper braucht eine Pause. Eine Pause, von der ich noch nicht weiß wie lange sie gehen wird“, schrieb Haftbefehl, der mit bürgerlichem Namen Aykut Anhan heißt am Mittwoch auf Instagram . Dort gab der Rapper bekannt, dass er seine komplette Tour aus gesundheitlichen Gründen absagen muss. Wer schon Tickets gekauft habe, könne diese zurückgeben. „Macht euch keine Sorgen“, ergänzte der aus dem hessischen Offenbach stammende Rapper.

Die Tournee sollte am 1. September in Stuttgart beginnen. Die insgesamt zehn Termine der „Schwarzweissen Tour 2022“ hätten Haftbefehl auch nach Wien , Zürich und Luxemburg geführt.

Erst kürzlich musste der Rapper ein Konzert in Mannheim abbrechen. Auf Videos, die in sozialen Medien geteilt worden waren, war zu sehen, dass er sich kaum auf den Beinen halten konnte. Wie lange die Pause dauern werde, sei unklar, erklärte auf Anfrage auch Haftbefehls Management. Er werde sich zu gegebener Zeit per Social Media melden, teilte eine Sprecherin mit.