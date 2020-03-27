27. März 2020 um 09:27 Uhr
„Lied für jetzt“
:
Die Ärzte machen ihren Fans mit neuer Single Mut in der Corona-Krise
Die Rockband „Die Ärzte“ (Farin Urlaub, Bela B. und Rod Gonzales).
Foto: dpa/Axel Heimken
Berlin Die Punkband Die Ärzte grüßt in Corona-Zeiten aus dem Homeoffice und präsentiert einen neuen Song. Sie singen von der Langeweile in Zeiten von Ausgangsbeschränkungen und Kontaktverboten - und machen Hoffnung auf ihr neues Album.
In dem „Lied für jetzt“, das seit Freitag bei Youtube zu hören ist und nach Bandangaben „unter Einsatz von drei gebrauchten Mobiltelefonen“ hergestellt worden sein soll, scheinen Farin Urlaub, Bela B und Rod González sich jeweils in heimischer Isolation zu befinden. Bela positioniert eine Rolle Klopapier als Statussymbol vor der Kamera, Hobbyfotograf Farin blättert in einem Fotoband und Rod präsentiert eine beeindruckende Gitarrensammlung.
Nacheinander singen sie von der Langeweile in Zeiten von Ausgangsbeschränkungen und Kontaktverboten: „Ich sitze zuhause und langweile mich, Klopapier und Nudeln sammle ich nicht.“ Und: „Das bisschen Quarantäne ist nicht die schlimmste Sache der Welt“. Bela hält zwischenzeitlich ein Schild hoch, um auf das Schicksal Tausender Flüchtlinge im Lager Moria auf der griechischen Insel Lesbos aufmerksam zu machen.
Die Ärzte machen außerdem Hoffnung, dass das angekündigte neue Album nicht mehr allzu lange auf sich warten lässt: „Wir würden gern auf Tour gehen, das ist grad nicht erlaubt. Drum haben wir zuhause ein paar Songs zusamm' geschraubt“, heißt es im neuen Song. „Die nehmen wir bald auf, das sei hiermit versprochen. Bald haben wir ein neues Die-Ärzte-Album ausgebrochen.“
Nach sechs Jahren Pause hatte „die beste Band der Welt“ im vergangenen Jahr angekündigt, ab November 2020 auf Tournee zu gehen. Karten für die knapp zwei Dutzend „In the Ä Tonight“-Gigs waren innerhalb weniger Minuten ausverkauft.