500 Kilometer auf dem Rad : Ronaldo löst nach Aufstieg Versprechen ein

Santiago de Compostela Mit einer Rad-Wallfahrt nach Santiago de Compostela löste Brasiliens Fußball-Idol Ronaldo sein Aufstiegsversprechen als Präsident von Real Valladolid ein.

Am Sonntag war der 45-Jährige im Estadio Jose Zorrilla „null trainiert“ auf einem E-Bike losgestrampelt. Dort, wo sein Real Valladolid eine Woche zuvor mit einem 3:0 gegen SD Huesca die Rückkehr ins spanische Fußball-Oberhaus perfekt gemacht hatte. Und: Versprochen ist versprochen. Also radelte der Klubboss an der Seite seiner Freundin Celina Locks (31) die rund 500 km teils über Schotter und bei Regen bis zum berühmten Wallfahrtsort.

Auf ein ähnliches Wunder hofft auch Cruzeiro EC, 2019 aus Brasiliens Beletage abgestürzt, seit April mit seiner neu gegründeten Fußball-AG zu 90 Prozent in Ronaldos Hand. Der viermalige Meister aus Belo Horizonte, bei dem sich der damals 17-Jährige zur WM 1994 in den USA und dem Titelgewinn mit der Selecao spielte, festigte am Mittwochabend mit dem achten Sieg in Folge seine Spitzenposition in der Serie B.