Corona-Krise in Krefeld: Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche

Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Lammertz, Thomas (lamm) Pfarrerin Dörthe Brandner, Hüls. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Lammertz, Thomas (lamm) Pfarrerin Katrin Fürhoff, Oppum. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Lammertz, Thomas (lamm) Pfarrerin Angelika von Leliwa, Nord Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Lammertz, Thomas (lamm) Pfarrerin Anke Brüggemann-Diederichs und Pfarrer Martin Diederichs, Ost. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Lammertz, Thomas (lamm) Pfarrer Yuriy Babych, Alt-Krefeld. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Lammertz, Thomas (lamm) Pfarrer Christoph Tebbe, Nord Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Klute Pfarrerin Heike Klute, Uerdingen. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Lammertz, Thomas (lamm) Pfarrerin Sylvia Pleger, Friedenskirche. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Bastian Königs Ekkehard Roth, Pauluskirche. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: EKP/Welslau Pfarrerin Christine Grünhoff, Süd. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: C.SCH Pfarrer Volker Hendricks, Pauluskirche. Andacht per Whatsapp - Das sind die Angebote der Kirche Foto: Lammertz, Thomas (lamm) Pfarrer Marc-Albrecht Harms, Süd. Auch interessant Foto : Das ist Pfarrerin Elke Spörkel aus Haldern Fotos : A57 zwischen Neuss-Süd und Köln-Nord komplett gesperrt Umbau abgeschlossen : Blick in die neue Kirche St. Franziskus in Wesel Fotos : Aktivisten blockieren Gleise in Neurath zurück weiter