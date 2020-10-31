Sean Connerys 007-Karriere in Bildern Sean Connerys 007-Karriere in Bildern Foto: dpa/Str Film-Legende Sean Connery ist tot. Der Aufstieg des letztlich geadelten Weltstars begann mit einer Karriere als Geheimagent im Dienste ihrer Majestät. Dieses Foto hier ist ein Stück Filmgeschichte. Es entstand beim Film „Goldfinger“. Sean Connerys 007-Karriere in Bildern Foto: dpa/Pa Schauspielerin Honor Blackman, die mit Connery in „Goldfinger“ vor der Kamera stand, ist auch bereits verstorben. Sean Connerys 007-Karriere in Bildern Foto: AFP/- Insgesamt stand Sean Connery in sieben Bond-Filmen vor der Kamera. Dieses Foto entstand bei den Dreharbeiten zu „Sag niemals nie“. Sean Connerys 007-Karriere in Bildern Foto: AFP/- Connerys erster Film als 007 war: „James Bond jagt Dr. No“ im Jahr 1962. Sean Connerys 007-Karriere in Bildern Foto: dpa/Pa Dieses Foto zeigt Connery bei Dreharbeiten zu „Feuerball“ (1965) Sean Connerys 007-Karriere in Bildern Foto: dpa-tmn/Aston Martin Der Aston Martin DB5 ist wohl das legendärste Bond-Auto überhaupt. Auch interessant Video für Fortuna-Fans : Darum geht’s im Halbangst-Film mit Klaus Allofs Porträt : Das ist LeBron James Fotos : Die zehn erfolgreichsten Filme aller Zeiten Fotos : Million Dollar Baby zurück weiter