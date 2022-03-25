So heißen die Stars wirklich So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Evan Agostini Heißen die Promis wirklich so oder haben sie sich da was ausgedacht? Wir klären auf. Woody Allen hieß bei seiner Geburt Allan Stewart Konigsberg, als Teenager änderte er seinen Namen aber in Heywood "Woody" Allen. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: afp Blake Lively wurde als Blake Ellender Brown geboren, arbeitet aber unter dem Namen ihres Vaters Ernie Lively. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen Helene Fischer etwa wurde als Jelena Petrowna Fischer geboren. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Christoph Schmidt Als Andrea Berg macht sie Karriere – geboren wurde Andrea Ferber, wie sie mit bürgerlichem Namen heißt, aber als Andrea Zellen. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Jannik Läkamp Michael Engels kennt man nur als Mickie Krause. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa, bsc Michael Wendler heißt eigentlich Michael Norberg. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk Rapper Kollegah wurde als Felix Antoine Blume geboren. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: ap Onika Tanya Maraj ist beispielsweise besser als Nicki Minaj bekannt. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Jordan Strauss Miley Cyrus heißt mit bürgerlichem Namen Destiny Hope Cyrus. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa, npx ks Vin Diesel heißt in Wahrheit Mark Sinclair Vincent. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Uli Deck Vincent Damon Furnier - Alice Cooper So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu - Mutter Teresa So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa Marion Robert Morrison – John Wayne So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa, uw Olivia Jane Cockburn - Olivia Wilde So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: afp, le/tlr/sd Maurice Joseph Micklewhite - Michael Caine So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Tony Gutierrez Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. - Snoop Dogg So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: afp, JCM/nk Jason Joel Desrouleaux - Jason Derulo So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Jordan Strauss Robyn Rihanna Fenty - Rihanna So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Chris Pizzello Michael John Douglas - Michael Keaton So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dapd, Dan Steinberg Curtis James Jackson III - 50 Cent So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: afp, KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Armando Cristian Perez - Pitbull So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Amy Sussman Tim Bergling - Avicii So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: ap Cameron Jibril Thomaz - Wiz Khalifa So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Scott Roth Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. - Lil Wayne So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: Foto: Ethan Saks Sonny John Moore - Skrillex So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: afp, db James Todd Smith - LL Cool J So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: ap, Jordan Strauss Adam Spiegel - Spike Jonze So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP Tramar Lacel Dillard - Flo Rida So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: USA TODAY Sports/Kirby Lee Shawn Corey Carter - Jay-Z So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: ap Ramon A. G. Estevez - Martin Sheen So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: ap Carlos Irwin Estevez - Charlie Sheen So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa, Narendra Shrestha Demetria Gene Guynes - Demi Moore So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Gerald Matzka Paul Würdig - Sido So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Hugo Marie Elizabeth Grant - Lana Del Rey So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Marcel Kusch Carlo Waibel - Cro So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: ap Eric Marlon Bishop - Jamie Foxx So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen Amethyst Amelia Kelly - Iggy Azalea So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Sebastian Kahnert Michael Bernd Schmidt, Michael Beck, Andreas Rieke, Thomas Dürr - Die Fantastischen Vier: Smudo, Michi Beck (Dee Jot Hausmarke), And. Ypsilon, Thomas D. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dapd, Matt Sayles Peter Gene Hernandez - Bruno Mars So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Jordan Strauss Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson - Katy Perry So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Evan Agostini Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - Lady Gaga So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Christophe Gateau Thomas Hübner - Clueso So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Paul Zinken Barbara Rose Kopetski - Pamela Anderson So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Andreas Arnold Susanne Gabriele Kerner - Nena So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: picture alliance / Photoshot/dpa Alecia Moore - Pink So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Filip Singer Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - George Michael So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Tanja Oberloher - Michelle So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: Norbert Vander Farrokh Bulsara - Freddy Mercury So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Richard Shotwell Brian Hugh Warner - Marilyn Manson So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Nicolas Armer Heinz-Georg Kramm - Heino So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Richard Shotwell Paul David Hewson - Bono So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Katja-Nora Bochnicková - Dolly Buster So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Patrick Seeger René Baumann - DJ Bobo So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Daniel Reinhardt Hella Kemper - Hella von Sinnen So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Peer Grimm Rudolf Wijbrand Kesselaar - Rudi Carrell So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Georg Wendt Vassiliki Papathanassiou - Vicky Leandros So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Jörg Carstensen Matthias Roeingh - Dr. Motte So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Greg Allen Reginald Kenneth Dwight - Elton John So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Christian Charisius Steven Demtri Georgiou (heute:Yusuf Islam) - Cat Stevens So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Angelika Warmuth Horst Eckert - Janosch So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Balazs Mohai Gordon Matthew Sumner - Sting So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Jan-Philipp Strobel Carlo Pedersoli - Bud Spencer So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Harald Menk David Robert Hayward-Jones - David Bowie So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Paul Buck Issur Danielovitch Demsky - Kirk Douglas So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa Norma Jean Mortensen Baker - Marilyn Monroe So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP Roberto Zerguera - Roberto Blanco So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa Ferenc Hoffmann - Ephraim Kishon So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Steven Senne Kevin Matthew Fowler - Kevin Spacey So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Oliver Weiken Camille Javal - Brigitte Bardot So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Christian Charisius Anna Mae Bullock - Tina Turner So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra - Meg Ryan So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AFP Vicky Lynn Hogan - Anna Nicole Smith So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Wolfgang Jahnke Vicco von Bülow - Loriot So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Horst Ossinger Horst Köhler - Guildo Horn So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Jacek Bednarczyk Christopher John Davidson - Chris de Burgh So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: Picture-alliance Johann Hölzel - Falco So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa Herbert Ernst Karl Frahm - Willy Brandt So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Peter Foley James Newell Osterburg - Iggy Pop (l.) So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AFP/MAURO PIMENTEL Edson Arantes Do Nascimento - Pele So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Paul Sancya William Jefferson Blythe - Bill Clinton So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Jordan Strauss Christian Michael Leonard Gainsborough - Christian Slater So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Jack Plunkett Nicholas Kim Coppola - Nicolas Cage So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: Michael Müller William Michael Albert Broad - Billy Idol So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AFP Melvin Kaminsky - Mel Brooks So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa, bsc Caryn Elaine Johnson -Whoopi Goldberg So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert Marvin Lee Aday - Meat Loaf So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Amy Harris Michael Philip - Mick Jagger So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: dpa/Maurizio Gambarini Franz Eugen Helmuth Manfred Nidl-Petz - Freddy Quinn So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Phil Mccarten Gabriella Wilson - H.E.R. So heißen die Stars wirklich Foto: AP/Lynne Sladky Sean Combs - Puff Daddy